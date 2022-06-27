Being brutally trolled on social media for every little action an actor does is unfortunately no new thing. Day in and day out many b-town members get slammed by netizens on the Internet. However, the major victim of these usually are actresses and the reason for this frequent trolling is their fashion choices, even though they look breathtaking in them. Today, i.e 27 June, Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur has fallen prey to these merciless trolls.

Advertisement

The actress was recently seen starring alongside Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of the hit south film which had the same title. Read on to know now how the trolls are stirring havoc up the beauty’s life.

Advertisement

Recently actress Mrunal Thakur, who was once quite affected by the netizens trolling, uploaded a new post on her Instagram account. Well, a social media paparazzi page (Viral Bhayani) has uploaded a post showing the actress in a sizzling where she was seen flaunting her curves and abs in a pink bikini. While the actress did manage to slay the bold look completely, netizens think otherwise.

Netizens took it to the comments section of the posts, sharing their views on the post. One user said, “Kapde chori ho gay hai kya 😂 to pahna nahi hai 😠 “. Another user said, “Na sharam …… Na lihaaz ……… Ek baar aaya. 😹😹😹”. One user said, “Bollywood me entry ka asar😂😂😂”. Another user wrote, “astaghfirullah”. While one user said, “This is called “kya se kya hogye dekhte dekhte”, another user said, “Shakal buri h to kam s Kam dress to sahi carry karlo body shape m karne s koi fayda nhi 😂”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Mrunal was last seen in Jersey. The movie was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and was released on 22nd April 2022. The actress has starred alongside Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, Anjum Batra and many more.

Well, what do you think about Mrunal Thakur’s sizzling bikini post, do let us know in the comments.

For more updates stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Reacts To The Box Office Failure Of Jersey: “It Has Taught Me That Anything Can Happen In Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram