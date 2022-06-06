Shahid Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood who has left a huge impact on the film industry through his work over the years. If you are a fan of the actor, you are probably already aware how his followers were eagerly waiting for the release of his sports drama Jersey, but it did not exactly work well at the box office. In a recent conversation with the media, Shahid opened up on the failure of the film and how the movie is still close to him.

For the unversed, the drama film hit the theatres in April this, just a few weeks after the COVID third wave subsided. The movie was an adaptation of a Tamil flick with the same name, which was a massive box office success and even won a National Film Award around the time of its release. The Bollywood version, however, did not earn well at the BO even though the reviews were in favour of the team. It was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

In a recent conversation with PTI, Shahid Kapoor was asked about the box office failure of Jersey and his take on it. “Jersey is close to my heart. It received a lot of love. But it’s been two years since COVID-19 and we need to understand how the audience feels. It’s time for all of us to learn. Jerseys will always be close to my heart, it has taught me that anything can happen in life”, the actor said.

Shahid Kapoor was also asked if he regrets doing the film but he stuck with his previous response and clarified that he is ‘not at all’ second-guessing it.

