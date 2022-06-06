Akshay Kumar is currently one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and people now watch his films just to see him in action. Although the superstar releases multiple films every year, but his fans never get bored seeing him on the big screen. Recently, one of his initial films Khiladi completed 30 Years but did you know, Kumar wasn’t the first choice to play the lead. Instead, the makers were eyeing to cast, Rishi Kapoor and Govinda.

Advertisement

Released in 1992, the film also stars Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori and Sabeeha, while Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor, Anant Mahadevan and Johnny Lever played supporting roles. The crime thriller was the breakthrough role in Akshay’s career as it helped him become an action star.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, when director duo Abbas Mustan approached Akshay Kumar for Khiladi, his debut film Saugandh and Deedar wasn’t even released. Although the makers wanted to cast Rishi Kapoor and Govinda in the lead but the story of the film required young actors. That’s when Abbas Burmawalla decided to call the Sooryavanshi actor as he was an ‘all-rounder’ who could do action, comedy, dance and act.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar loved the title Khiladi so much that he agreed to play Raj Malhotra after hearing the gist of the film.

Abbas Mustan recently took to Twitter as the film completed 30 years, they wrote, “‘Chase the things that get you excited about living.’ 3 decades ago we did just that & were grateful to have our first success in the form of ‘Khiladi’. A heartfelt thanks & congratulations to the entire cast & crew for this milestone.”

Replying to their tweet, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Thank you for giving me my first success Abbas Mastan ji and the name or more like an identity which has stayed with me till date, Khiladi.”

Thank you for giving me my first success Abbas Mastan ji and the name or more like an identity which has stayed with me till date, Khiladi 🙏🏻 https://t.co/mL46JrF9LP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback stories.

Must Read: Sidhu Moose Wala Assassination: Suspected Killer Posed As A Fan To Click Selfies In Front Of The Singer’s House, Informing About His Whereabouts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram