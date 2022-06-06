Kiara Advani has been receiving loads of love for her on-screen performances be it Shershaah or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the latter is making the right noise at the box office, Kiara is all set for the release of her next, JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others.

In a recent chat, the Guilty actress was asked about her equation with female actors in the industry. Read on to know what she has to say and why she feels they should have each other’s back.

During a recent chat with Cosmo India, Kiara Advani opened up about her equation with female actors in the industry and said she believes they can be friends. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress added, “I believe so(female actors can be friends). And I say that because I am a girl’s girl. I am most comfortable around my girlfriends, and around other women. Most of my friends in the industry are people I have worked with—my directors and co-actors—because I end up spending so much time with them.”

Continuing further, Kiara Advani revealed she is all for women supporting women, saying, “Whenever I watch the film of a contemporary, and if I really like it, I’ll get her number to tell her how good she was, even if I do not know her. That’s happened with me as well, when other actresses have reached out to me, even those I do not know, to tell me how much they enjoyed my work. It is so motivating to receive this kind of support.”

She further added, “All of us inspire each other. When I watch someone performing incredibly, it only makes me want to up my game…to do better, take risks, try new genres.” Before signing off, the JugJugg Jeeyo actress also said, “There is nothing better than women supporting women. It uplifts one’s morale. We understand each other because we go through or have gone through similar experiences. And if we don’t root for each other, who will?”

On the work front, Kiara Advani’s next release is Raj Mehta’s comedy-drama JugJugg Jeeyo. The Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor co-starrer is set to release in theatres on June 24. She also has Govinda Naam Mera and RC15 – a film starring Ram Charan, in her kitty.

