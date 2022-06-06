Nargis Fakhri is one talented actress and the same was evident from her Bollywood debut film Rockstar, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Since then, the American actress – born in Queens, New York City, has starred in a number of other films including Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, the 2015 Hollywood film Spy, Housefull 3 and more. However, she took a break from acting in between.

Now, in a recent interaction, the Azhar actress has got candid about the break she took from the industry, the reason behind making the tough decision and more. Read on to know all she had to share

During a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Nargis Fakhri got candid about staying away from film for a while and the reason why she took the decision of taking a break. The Rockstar actress said, “I never had a day off or I would have only a day off. But when you have 1 day off and your friends and family are like 24 hours plane ride, how do you actually get to go see them and recharge? There came a point when I had to ask myself, why am I working so hard when I can’t even enjoy the fruits of my labour? So I had to make a decision.”

Nargis Fakhri added, “Initially, I said that I need a few months off and people were like if you are going to take a few months off, you are going to be gone. You will just disappear off the map. But then I had to just take that chance and I am happy that I took that chance. I am happy that I wasn’t scared into continuing in that rat race.”

On being if there have been moments when she felt like quitting but then gathered herself up and started again, the Main Tera Hero actress said, “I shouldn’t say quit for me because I try not to quit. I think a lot of people need to take time off because we live in a world where it’s like 24/7 work and people do not prioritise self-care enough. And if you are going to work so much, you are going to burn yourself out and then what’s going to happen? You’re going to get unwell. You’re not going to be mentally okay or physically okay.”

Nargis Fakhri continued, “So not more about quitting because I think quitting just has a negative connotation attached to it. It’s more, just taking time for yourself. And I mean I put quit and fail, but no one really fails because from your failures you always learn something new. And the point was to really just pick yourself up and keep going because from those failures or if you quit or take time off, you can recharge, regroup, and then learn from your mistakes and then become better. So that was the actual thought behind it.”

Well, Nargis, mental and physical health is important and we are happy you put self-love above all else.

