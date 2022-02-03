If there’s one thing besides his acting skills that Emraan Hashmi is known for is his onscreen kisses with the actresses in his films. Today we bring you a throwback to the time when Nargis Fakhri wasn’t too comfortable sharing a kiss with Emraan in their film ‘Azhar’ and the reason behind the same was his ‘moustache’. Yes, that’s correct. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Azhar was released back in 2016 and is based on the life on the life of ex-Pakistani cricketer Azhar Mohammad and along with Nargis, the film also starred Prachi Desai in a pivotal role. Looking at the posters of the film, it was quite clear that Emraan wore an artificial moustache for the same and Nargis felt ‘gross’ while kissing him.

In a conversation with Huffingtonpost, Nargis Fakhri called kissing Emraan Hashmi ‘annoying’ in Azhar and said, “He’s done that a lot. For me, it was pretty gross. You see that moustache (points at the film’s poster)? How do I know that’s not made from public hair? I had to kiss that. Not once, several times. The moustache was annoying as hell [laughs].”

Nargis Fakhri played the role of Azhar Mohammad’s second wife Sangeeta Bijlani and if the reports are to be believed, the role was first offered to Kareena Kapoor Khan. After Bebo refused to play the same, it was then offered to the Rockstar actress who accepted it.

The actress added, “I really didn’t know what was happening, had no clue about the subject as you know I am not from here. I didn’t know who Azhar was, what he had done. I agreed because I felt I could portray the character well. I have done the best I can with the source I had- Bijlani’s previous films.”

Later in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Nargis Fakhri also expressed her discomfort over multiple kissing scenes for the film and said, “I probably didn’t enjoy the song as much as he did. Lots of kissing happened. In fact, there was so much of it that at one point I wasn’t sure if they were retakes, a part of the song, or someone playing a prank on me.”

