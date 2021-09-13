Advertisement

Nargis Fakhri rose to fame in the Indian showbiz with her role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Rockstar. Ever since, she’s been a part of many famous projects including Kick, Housefull 3 amongst others. The actress was rumoured to be dating Uday Chopra multiple times but refused the reports. She’s finally confirming the romance and below is all you need to know.

It was back in 2014 when rumours of their romance began floating in the media. However, none of them confirmed the same. In fact, Nargis even went on to deny the reports and said they were just friends. The actress later shifted to New York and gossip mill suggested she made the big move post their breakup.

Nargis Fakhri has now told TOI, “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won’t know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors.”

In 2014, Nargis Fakhri had spoken to mid-day about the relationship rumours with Uday Chopra and said, “I am repeating myself: Uday and I aren’t dating each other. But he will always remain a part of my life. I have very few friends in India, and I feel fortunate that he’s one of them.”

Nargis later moved to New York and many speculated she took the decision after being heartbroken. Her representative however cited ill health as the reason behind her big step.

Would you want to see Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra reconcile?

