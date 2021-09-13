Advertisement

Actress Munmun Dutta, who has been trolled for her rumoured relationship with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Raj Anadkat, broke her silence on the matter in two strong Instagram posts.

Recently, there were reports that Munmun, popular for playing the character Babita in the series, is dating Raj. On Sunday, she took to her social media account to hit out at the trolls and the media reports in two separate notes.

In one for the general public, Munmun Dutta wrote: “To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so-called ‘LITERATE’ ones proves how regressive a society we are.”

Munmun Dutta continued, “Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SL*T SHAMED, MOM SHAMED, at the cost of your humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn’t take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not (sic),” she added, concluding: “Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA.”

Addressing the media, Munmun Dutta added, “To the media and their zero credibility ‘journos’, who has given u the right to post ‘IMAGINARY’ ‘MADE UP’ articles in people’s name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don’t stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who has just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/ headlines at the cost of someone’s dignity, but R U GOING TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR WRECKING HAVOC IN THEIR LIVES?? If No then, YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF!!”

Munmun made her debut with Hum Sab Baraati Hai and rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as “Babita”.

After Munmun’s strong reaction, Raj Anadkat also took to social media to clarify his stand.

“To everyone who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories and that too about my life without any consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense,” wrote Raj.

