Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most loved shows on Indian television currently. Owing to this, not only the show, but its actors too have an incredible fan base and keep making headlines time and time again. Recently, it was TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat who made the news for being in a rumoured relationship. While there is no confirmation about the same, the duo has on several occasions commented on each other’s posts.

In fact, a recent report also states that Raj and Munmun are head over heels in love with each other and the entire cast of Taarak Mehta, as well as their families, are aware of it. While fans are still letting this news sink in, an Instagram page has now shared an image of the rumoured couple posing for the paps while on the red carpet. Is it real or fake? Take a look and let us know in the comments.

An Instagram page, dedicated to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently shared two images of Raj Anadkat & Munmun Dutta. Raj looks dashing in a blue and white checked suit, paired with a shirt of the same shade and a white tie and Munmun looks gorgeous in an off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit.

While the first pic on the post sees the couple smiling brightly at the waiting camera, the next sees them on stage, as Raj Anadkat has his focus centred completely on Munmun Dutta. Check out the pic and let us know if you think it’s real or fake below.

In case you are still wondering if Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Raj Anadkat & Munmun Dutta posing for the paps together on the red carpet, is real or fake, check out the pos below. Dressed in the same attire, the only difference between the pic doing the rounds on social media currently and the original taken in 2019 is producer Asit Modi standing between them.

For those who do not know, there’s a huge age gap (9 years) between the rumoured couple – Raj is 24 while Munmun Dutta is 33. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

