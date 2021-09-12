Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the silver screen for a while now. But guess what, there’s good news coming in for all the SRK fans. The superstar shared a video of himself on his social media handles yesterday and fans are curious to know what’s brewing inside his mind. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The Raees actor has not made any official announcement of his upcoming projects and fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram account and shared a video with a caption that read, “Hmmmm….Picture toh abhi baaki hai….mere doston…”

Karan Johar also took to his Instagram account where he shared Shah Rukh Khan’s video with a caption that stated the superstar is having FOMO (fear of missing out) too, “Never thought I’d see the day when even the Baadshah of Bollywood feels FOMO. Now I’ve seen everything!! @iamsrk”.

Well, if you’re thinking about what’s cooking; we have got you. A source close of Bollywood Hungama revealed that SRK is making his grand OTT debut with a Disney+Hotstar web series.

Yes, after Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, it’s time for SRK that he made his debut in the OTT world.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh also took to his Instagram handle and shared Shah Rukh Khan’s FOMO video with a caption that read, “INKA SANS OF HUMOR TOH ALAG HAI BHAISAHAB!!! @iamsrk KO BHI FOMO HO SAKTA HAI?? 🤪🤪🤪 #SiwaySRK #ad”.

We can’t wait for the second part of the video and what this big announcement is all about.

On the work front, SRK will be seen in YRF’s Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Although, the makers have not made an official announcement for the same but pictures of him shooting on YRF sets have been going crazy viral on the internet.

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s big OTT debut with Disney+Hotstar? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As Jayalalithaa Was Thalaivii’s Choice, Kangana Ranaut Gives Her Heart & Soul Says Simi Garewal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube