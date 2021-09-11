Advertisement

Over the last couple of months, several reports have been doing the rounds regarding Kartik Aaryan being signed on and walking out of several films. One of these reports states that Pooja Entertainment has signed the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor for a three-film deal.

Now, the production house has categorically stated that no such offer is on the table by them for Kartik. Read on to know what they said.

It was alleged in many news portals that veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani had offered a three-film deal to actor Kartik Aaryan. The production house took to their official Twitter handle to refute this claim and has added now that there is no truth in this spurious story.

No truth to this at all.https://t.co/5fIkgT8ylX — Pooja Entertainment (@poojafilms) September 11, 2021

An insider said and added that these rumours of the production house signing Kartik Aaryan are based on flimsy speculations and should be verified before being published the source also mentioned the Production house’s focus is on developing and finishing existing and forthcoming projects.

The Heritage Production House Pooja Entertainment recently released their spy thriller ‘Bellbottom’ in theatres to support the exhibition community and is already in the throes of starting the much-discussed dystopian thriller ‘Ganapath’ that has Tiger Shroff and Kriti sanon in the lead. Their mega budget Production no 41 with Akshay kumar is on floors already and is said to be releasing late next year.

Kartik Aaryan on the other hand will soon be seen in Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

