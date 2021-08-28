Advertisement

Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 is one of the most talked-about projects in recent times. Ever since Kartik Aaryan has walked out of the film, fans are eagerly waiting for who will be cast opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani. According to reports, Akshay Kumar has been approached to step in Aaryan’s shoes in the film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Reportedly, Kartik has some professional disagreements with the production team which led to his exit from the film.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Karan Johar gave a not so subtle hint on casting Akshay Kumar in Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani and said, “My lips are sealed. We will make an announcement soon.” Well, it seems like Kartik Aaryan’s loss is Akshay’s gain.

Dismissing the rumours of Janhvi Kapoor & Laksh Lalwani getting replaced, Karan Johar said, “It’s not true. Janhvi and Laksh are very much a part of the film.”

The sequel for Dostana was announced back in 2009 and Tarun Mansukhani was supposed to direct it by keeping the original characters with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan with a new entrant – Katrina Kaif. However, Karan didn’t like the script and decided to put it on hold unless something interesting came up.

Earlier in April this year, Dharma productions announced the exit of Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2 and released a statement that read, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence – we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Well, we can’t wait for Karan Johar’s production house to make an official announcement for Akshay Kumar’s entry in Dostana 2.

