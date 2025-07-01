Brad Pitt is definitely one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, who enjoys millions of fans across the globe. Even though he has been missing from the screens for a few years, his personal life revolving around the divorce scenario with Angelina Jolie often made headlines that kept the public invested. However, now he has made his return with the movie F1 and has been smashing the box office collections.

Pitt’s last movie, 2022’s Bullet Train, grossed over $200 million worldwide as per Box Office Mojo, and now F1 has crossed over $140 million worldwide collection, according to Box Office Mojo. But do you remember his biggest worldwide hit movie so far? Scroll ahead to know more about it.

With Which Movie Did Brad Pitt Smash The Box Office?

According to reports, Brad Pitt’s worldwide smash hit was World War Z, released in 2013, in which he played the leading role. This movie came a little later after he made his name in the industry with films like Troy, Ocean’s Twelve, and Mr and Mrs Smith. These three movies came out almost consecutively between 2004 and 2005. While all of these three films grossed over $300 million to $450 million at the worldwide box office, they didn’t cross the $500 million mark, as per Box Office Mojo.

WORLD WAR Z is a Fantastic Film pic.twitter.com/1lI5JASG5u — Cinema Connoisseur (@MovieEndorser) June 29, 2025

But with World War Z, the actor’s film grossed, as per Box Office Mojo’s data, over $540 million at the worldwide box office, $200 million from the domestic collection, and over $300 million at the international box office.

The storyline of the movie revolves around a zombie outbreak that takes over the world. In this situation, Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) has been recalled to work and find the cure for this deadly virus, as he used to work as a United Nations employee. The actor was immensely praised as he delivered one of the most realistic performances of his career in an apocalyptic situation where zombies are everywhere.

Directed by Marc Forster, the movie is based on the novel World War Z: An Oral History of the Zombie War by Max Brooks. The film was such a hit that there were reports about a sequel in the planning by the production team, but somehow it didn’t happen in the end. But did you know which movie gave him the massive recognition as a global star? Well, it was Fight Club that was released in 1999, one of the cult classics that came out in the initial phase of his career.

Brad Pitt is not only known for delivering great movies with amazing storylines and intense action sequences, but he is also known for generating a huge amount of revenue from his films. People are going crazy about F1. Have you watched it yet?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: How To Train Your Dragon Worldwide Box Office: Zooms Past The $375M+ Global Haul Of This Oscar-Winning Film On Its 3rd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News