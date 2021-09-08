Advertisement

A few months back, Kartik Aaryan was been part of the headlines due to all the negative stuff. He backed out of Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 due to unknown reasons and was reportedly dropped out of some biggies. Now, seems like the actor is back in full force.

There have been reports stating Kartik has been banned by reputed banners due to unprofessional behaviour. But seems like, all such reports are false, as the actor is getting some really good offers. A few days back, we saw an official announcement of Kartik’s next with Hansal Mehta, Captain India. The latest is about Vashu Bhagnani’s offer to him.

As per the report in Times Of India, Kartik Aaryan has been offered a 3-film deal by Vashu Bhagnani’s Puja Entertainment. “He is in the younger Ranbir-Shahid group, that’s how the makers look at him,” as quoted by a source. However, the actor is yet to sign the deal.

Speaking of other projects, Kartik will be seen in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sameer Vidwans’ next (earlier titled as Satyanarayan Ki Katha) and Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy. He also has Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi remake in the kitty, but it is yet to be officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan recently spoke about collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner for the Sameer Vidwans directorial. He said, “I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn’t have asked for better collaboration. I’m extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid sir, Shareen, and Kishor’s vision.”

“It is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National Award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining. Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National Award,” he added.

