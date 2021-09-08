Advertisement

A day before yesterday, we learned about Akshay Kumar returning from the UK to see his ailing mother. She was shifted to ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital, as she was not feeling well. Now, the latest we hear is the heartbreaking update shared by Akki himself.

Just a few moments ago, Akshay took to Twitter and shared heartbreaking news of his mother’s death. He wrote, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”

Here’s the tweet:

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

May God give all the strength to Akshay Kumar and his family!

Meanwhile, as per the report in Hindustan Times, as soon as Akshay learned about his mother’s deteriorating health, he left the UK but made sure that the shoot doesn’t get affected by his absence.

“The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision. Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All other work commitments of his also continue,” as quoted by a source.

