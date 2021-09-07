Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla made his grand Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. The late actor managed to get great reviews from critics as well as his fans. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Sid dismissed the rumours of starring in Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush. Scroll below to read the throwback.

The magnum opus is directed by Om Raut and besides these two actors also stars Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role.

The rumours started back in May this year and his fans were curious to know whether he has actually signed Adipurush opposite Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Speaking to Filmfare in an interview, Sidharth Shukla said, “Honestly, it hasn’t come to me yet. So, I really don’t know if there is any truth to it or not. For me, I really don’t know because nothing has come to me.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla passed away due to cardiac arrest on September 2, 2021. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters.

His family released a statement yesterday that read- “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth’s journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn’t end here as he now resides in our hearts forever. Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve.

A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti -The Shukla Family”

The fans on the internet are still in disbelief of Sidharth Shukla’s passing away and mourning the late actor by untimely demise.

