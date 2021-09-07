Advertisement

Bharti Singh is one of the most successful comedians in the country right now. The comedian in a recent interview opened up on losing 15 kgs and how her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa reacted to her transformation. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bharti has pre-existing medical conditions including asthma and diabetes.

Speaking to Times Of India, Bharti Singh opened up on her diet and regime for losing 15 kgs weight and said, “Abhi saans nahi chadhti aur halka halka feel hota hai. Meri diabetes aur asthma bhi control mein aa gaye hain (Now I don’t have problem breathing and feel lighter. My diabetes and asthma are also under control).”

For those of you who don’t know, Bharti Singh earlier weighed 91 kgs and is now 76 kgs. Whoa, that’s a huge difference in the number.

The comedian continued and added, “I don’t eat between 7 pm and 12 pm. I just attack food post 12 pm. My body doesn’t accept dinner any later than 7 pm. Maine 30-32 saal bahut khaana khaaya hai aur uske baad ek saal apni body ko time diya toh body ne sab accept kiya (I ate a lot of food for 30-32 years and then gave my body a year and my body has accepted the change).”

Bharti Singh revealed that she’s ‘very proud’ of herself and feels good when she sees herself on the television screen.

In a recent episode of Dance Deewane 3, Bharti also revealed planning a baby with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and put it on hold because of the whole pandemic situation and. She said, “We are planning a baby but after hearing about such cases, we don’t feel like starting a family. We are deliberately not talking about having a baby because I don’t want to cry like this.”

What are your thoughts on Bharti Singh’s amazing transformation? Tell us in the comments below.

