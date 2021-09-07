Advertisement



Ever since Nidhi Bhanushali quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, fans are missing her very badly. The glimpse of her hardcore fan following is visible on her Instagram profile. On each and every picture of her, fans drag her character Sonu for making some hilarious comments.

For those who are unaware, Nidhi played the character of Sonu, daughter of Atmaram Bhide (played by Mandar Chandwadkar). In the show, she was seen in simple clothing. In real life, Nidhi has stunned her fans multiple times by oozing her sexy avatar on several occasions.

One of Nidhi Bhanushali’s most popular pictures on Instagram is the one in which she is seen in a two-piece bikini. She is seen posing amid waves on the seashore. Below are the pictures:

While pictures are themselves eye-grabbing, there’s one comment that has made our day by giving a dose of laughter. One user has commented, “Dekh k bhide mar jayega.”

Speaking of her part in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nidhi Bhanushali left the show in 2019. She quit acting to focus on her further studies. She was replaced by Palak Sindhwani and has been part of the show ever since.

Meanwhile, Nidhi shared an amazing on-screen and off-screen chemistry with her co-actors, especially Kush Shah.

Back in 2018, during a chat with TVTimes, Kush aka Goli made a shocking revelation about Nidhi, which took everyone by surprise. Kush revealed that nobody initially liked Nidhi, but apart from him, no one was verbal about it. He further added that it took time for him to accept Nidhi as Sonu after Jheel Mehta’s exit. Interestingly, Nidhi revealed that initially she had catfights with Kush but later, he became one of her close friends.

