Ranbir Kapoor has women drooling over him all across the globe. There’s no hidden truth in the fact that he’s a lover boy and his dating history is proof of the same. After dating Bollywood beauties like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, he finally settled for his biggest fan, Alia Bhatt. But it is sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who is revealing how her daughter once wanted to leak his number for an ulterior motive. Read excerpts from The Kapil Sharma Show below.

We have previously reported to you about how Ranbir would gift his sister’s clothes to his girlfriend in London. It was only after one of his girlfriends came to their home that Riddhima realized that the top she was wearing, actually belonged to her!

Niece Samara once had the naughty thought of leaking Ranbir Kapoor’s number in her school during elections for school captain! Yes, you heard that right. On her appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also revealed that she stopped her daughter from doing so.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed, “Friends nahi, beti ne kaha tha. Beti ko captain banna tha school mein. Bolti hai. ‘Ranbir ka number leak karwa doon girls ko? Mujhe votes mil jayenge’ (Not my friends, but my daughter. She wanted to be a captain in her school and there were elections. She asked, ‘Can I leak Ranbir’s phone number to the girls? I will get a lot of votes).” She added that she refused her daughter from doing anything like that!

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra. The film also stars his girlfriend Alia Bhatt along with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy amongst others.

