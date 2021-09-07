Advertisement

COVID period has truly been testing times for the entertainment industry. The effect is clearly seen among exhibitors and the makers. As people are scared to step into theatres, investors too are in doubt about spending crores and crores on their ambitious projects. One such project is, The Immortal Ashwatthama starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

It was in 2019, we saw an announcement of Uri: The Surgical Strike maker, Aditya Dhar, and Vicky Kaushal’s reunion coming in. The film was supposed to go on floors by mid-2020. But then, as all of us know, COVID spoilt all the plans. The project backed by tons of VFX was put on a backburner, never to see a day of light.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala, who was backing The Immortal Ashwatthama, earlier confirmed that the film has gone over budget and COVID too is creating a lot of problems. He himself had confirmed delaying the film for several months.

In his statement, Ronnie had said, “In the last draft of the script, the ambition of the movie and the budget did not match and the overall uncertainty fueled by COVID, did not help. So all of us – Aditya (Dhar), Vicky (Kaushal) and I – decided that we need to put this back for another six to nine months. Sara (Ali Khan, the leading lady), also agreed. We will have to work more on the budget and circle back when things look better overall for the magnum opus which ‘Ashwathama’ is being planned as.”

Now, as per the report in Times Of India, The Immortal Ashwatthama has been shelved and not delayed. It’s learnt that the film was planned with a budget of 125 crores. However, the cost is going over 200 crores, and it could not be cut down as it will comprise the quality.

As there’s uncertainty about theatres and even OTT release couldn’t help in recovering such cost, the film is history now.

