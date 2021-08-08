Stars have changed for Pratik Gandhi post the terrific success of Scam 1992. The actor who predominantly works in Gujarati theatre is currently a hot bet in Bollywood. The latest filmmaker to approach him to play a lead is URI- The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. And guess what, he has replaced Fawad Khan!

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, Aditya Dhar had been planning to make a love story for a long time. He had even got a producer in the form of Karan Johar. Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif were supposed to star as a romantic pair. However, plans were intentionally put on the back burner considering sentiments against Pakistani artists.

Advertisement

Now, the good news is that the film is back on track and to avoid any controversies, Pratik Gandhi has been roped in to play a male lead. He’ll be romancing none other than actress and Aditya Dhar’s wife, Yami Gautam. The same has been reported by SpotboyE.

Not just actors, even producer is said to be changed. The film will be reportedly backed by Ronnie Screwvala. It is tentatively titled Raat Baki.

Meanwhile, Pratik Gandhi who became a sensation with his Scam 1992, had spent a lot of years in the Gujarati entertainment industry. He is known for his theatre work. Speaking about his success, Pratik revealed that he always knew that he’ll be making big in the field.

“When I came to Bombay in 2004, I had an engineering degree in my hand and some sort of theatre experience from my hometown, and I thought I will be making it big soon, but it took almost 16 years to reach this place,” he said on the set of Star Vs Food.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Dropped Out Of Baiju Bawra For Demanding Equal Pay As Ranveer Singh?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube