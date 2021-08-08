Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make the perfect couple. They’re mature, respectful and enjoy the perfect pinch of romance in their relationship. Reports are rife that the duo may tie the knot soon. But there remains a media report that went onto compare both their financial earnings. That obviously didn’t go well with the Ek Villain 2 actor who’s blasted the portal for the same reason.

For the unversed, a leading portal went onto writing a story about Malaika’s net worth. They mentioned all about her sources of income. From doing dance numbers in celebrated films to earning massive through judging reality shows, it was claimed that her net worth is close to 100 crores. However, things went upside down when the report read that she dominates beau Arjun in this scenario, who has a worth of about 88 crores.

One cannot deny that Malaika Arora has been working in the industry for over 2 decades. She’s done a lot of films, brand endorsements and television shows. It surely is unfair to be comparing her worth with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, who’s been active only since 2012.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram story and called out the media portal over their insensitive reporting. He wrote, “It’s sad & shameful to read a daft headline like this is 2021. Of course, she earns well & has worked for so many years to be in a place not be compared to anyone let alone me.”

The actor, unfortunately, ended up deleting the story after a while. Check out a screenshot of his post below:

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been together since 2016. They have refrained to make any official statement about their relationship to date. But their mushy pictures on social media are enough to confirm it all!

