Baiju Bawra is one of the most discussed projects in Bollywood. To be helmed by none other than maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is in news over its casting. A few days back, we learnt that SLB is back to his most reliable actor Ranveer Singh for one of the male leads, with Deepika Padukone being already approached to play a female lead.

It was a couple of months ago, Deepika Padukone was reportedly asked to play a female lead. Fans were happy to learn about the reunion of two powerhouses, which only got boosted post Ranveer’s name got attached. Sadly, we might miss out on three coming together as DP has walked out of the film.

Yes, you read that right! If a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Deepika Padukone is now out of Baiju Bawra. She had asked for equal pay as that of her husband, Ranveer Singh. However, her demand wasn’t agreed upon, thus she backed out. Speaking about the matter, an insider quoted, “Apparently, Deepika wants the same remuneration as her husband. Not a penny more, not a penny less.”

“In a way, it works out for the better. Four Ranveer – Deepika films in a row from Sanjay Leela Bhansali would have been excessive, don’t you think?” a source added further.

If it’s true, it will be interesting to see who will replace Deepika Padukone in Baiju Bawra.

Meanwhile, speaking of male characters, the film will have two male leads. Earlier, the names of Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were in the race. However, insiders stated that Ranbir and Kartik were never approached for the musical saga.

