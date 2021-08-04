Advertisement

While fans are eager for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi release, they are also interested in news about his upcoming projects – Heera Mandi and Baiju Bawra. The filmmaker is currently focused on the former but speculations about the male lead in the latter have also been making the headlines. Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan’s name earlier surfaced online, but the latest one is that of Ranveer Singh.

As per reports, SLB will be casting his Padmaavat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani star to play the lead role in the upcoming musical. These reports also claim an official announcement will be made soon.

Talking about this latest casting coop, a source close to Bollywood Hungama told, “It is Ranveer Singh who was being seriously considered for the part. Bhansali’s focus was on the casting of Heera Mandi. But now since erroneous information on the male casting of Baiju Bawra was being leaked out, Bhansali has decided to announce Ranveer Singh in the ambitious grand musical’s title role.”

This isn’t the only media report suggesting the Paadmavat actor joining the team of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. An ETimes reported a source stating that Ranveer Singh has been finalized, and an official announcement is in the offing. This source added that the official declaration would be made after the few remaining modalities are worked out.

Earlier, while refuting news that Ranbir Kapoor was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s choice for Baiju Bawra and rejected it, sources said Ranbir was not offered the role in the musical. They also added that the only SLB movie RK refused was the Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Guzaarish.

While the male lead has been making the headlines, a couple of Bollywood actresses names have also been tossed around as potential female leads. These names include Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. For the unversed, Baiju Bawra is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s version of the musical saga earlier made by Vikram Bhatt’s grandfather, Vijay Bhatt.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in ’83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

