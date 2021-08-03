Advertisement

Expect Gehana Vasisth to do the impossible. The Gandii Baat actress has lately been embroiled in a legal battle. She was arrested in February over her involvement in creation of p*rn content. Yes, it is the same case that Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested over. The entire team of defendants have been claiming that their content is not p*rn.

You might have previously already heard this from Raj Kundra’s lawyer. Just not him, even Shilpa Shetty maintained the same stance during her questioning by Mumbai Crime Branch. Gehana, who is involved in the same case, has now crossed an unexpected line to prove this claim!

Gehana Vasisth conducted an Instagram session where she could be seen lying on her bed. Yes, she was completely n*de in the video. She kept her hand at an angle that could hide the upper half of her body. Her head and the hair almost hid the rest.

Gehana Vasisth in the video could be heard saying, “Dosto mai aapke samne live baithi hu. Mujhe bataiye, kya mai cheap ya vulgar lag rahi hu? Ya kya mai aisi kuch lag rahi hu jisse aap p*rn content me count kar sake? Kya meri category aisi lag rahi hai jise p*rn ki category me count kar sak? And believe me, maine kuch nahi pehna hai, kuch nahi!”

Defending her other videos, Gehana said, “Aur jo mere baki videos hai, jisme maine kapde pehne hai, use bhi p*rn me count kar rahe hai! Abhi I’m not wearing a single cloth. Aur jo mere baki shoots hai, jisme mai sare kapde pehenke baithi hu, fir bhi saare keh rahe ki p*rn shoot kia. Matlab hypocrisy ki had hai, haa?”

The caption of the video shared by Gehana Vasisth read, “without cloth live m without cloth in this video but no one telling that it’s a p*rn but when I wear all the clothes, some ppl claim porn height of hypocrisy #gehanavasisth #reels ##rajkundra #rajkundraarrested #shilpashetty”

Check out the video below:

What is your take on Gehana’s latest move? Share with us in the comments section below.

