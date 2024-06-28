When Shilpa Shetty Kundra Snapped Back At Claims That She Married Raj Kundra For Money, Actress Roared, “There Were People Richer Than Him ..."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been dancing to fans’ hearts since her debut. While the actress has been super successful in business, her personal life has seen a lot of trouble. People have been trolling and criticizing her since her marriage to Raj Kundra. The most common thing she has heard is that she married Raj Kundra for money, but Shilpa has slammed her haters and has her thoughts known about the criticism.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty married in 2009, and their marriage has only strengthened. The couple has two adorable children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. Shilpa faced harsh criticism for pursuing Raj’s money before deciding to get married.

Shilpa Shetty once responded to allegations that she wed businessman Raj Kundra solely for financial gain. The actress claimed in a Zoom interview that she has always been wealthy and has gotten even more prosperous. Shilpa sarcastically remarked that people had neglected to Google her name before making these accusations in response to people criticizing her for marrying Raj for money.

She said, “Raj, when I married him, was supposed to be some 108th youngest or richest British-Indian, apparently back in the day when you Googled him, which is great. But I think people also forgot to Google Shilpa Shetty. I was wealthy back then, and I am richer today. When you’re a successful woman, you want a man who won’t feel insecure.”

Shilpa said she was drawn to Raj’s pleasant personality and that he is a good person. However, she also added that she would never have married him for financial gain because, at the time, she was being courted by more affluent people than Raj. She said, “So when I married him, coincidentally, he was well placed. He’s just likable, and he’s a good human being. And that’s the reason I got married. Everything else is all incidental. So, if he had pots of money and he wasn’t a good human being, there’s no way in hell I would’ve married him. And saying that, there were people richer than him that were wooing me at that time.”

This was not the first time someone poked fun at Shilpa and Raj Kundra’s marriage. Anil Kapoor once joked about Shilpa marrying Raj for money.

During one of the show’s segments, Backbenchers, Farah Khan, the host, inquired as to why Shilpa Shetty Kundra accepted Raj Kundra’s marriage proposal. Anil Kapoor, who was also present there, quipped, “Paise phailaye they”. His answer left everyone bursting out in laughter, and then Shilpa said, “Paison ke alawa baahein bhi parlay thi.” However, once again, Anil passed a hilarious comment and said, “Baahon mein paise they na,” and even Shilpa couldn’t help but continue laughing.

