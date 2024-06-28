Bad Newz Trailer Review: Vicky Kaushal & Ammy Virk’s Frenemy Duo Only Gives Good News In This Quirky & Offbeat Comedy’s First Glimpse

Vicky Kaushal Channels his inner ‘Biba’ Munda, Ammy Virk hits a sixer, and Tripti Dimri holds on to her ‘national crush’ trophy; these are the takeaways from the first official trailer of Bad Newz. Dharma Productions & Leo Media Collectives’s addition to the Good Newz theme might have hit the jackpot with this new trio. Bad Newz, directed by Anand Tiwari, is based on a rare actual event that gets increasingly bizarre when you read about it. Anand Tiwari is straddling genres and jumping into this feel-good comedy that brings out the best in its star cast. The official trailer dropped today, and here’s what we thought of it.

Bad Newz, a rare comedy inspired by actual events, explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, Heteropaternal Superfecundation. The film unfolds with Saloni (played by Triptii Dimri)discovering that she is pregnant with twins from two different fathers, Akhil (played by Vicky Kaushal)and Gurbir (played by Ammy Virk). This unimaginable scenario sets the stage for a series of side-splitting and heartwarming events that make for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The film asks and answers the question: Ever wondered what would happen if life handed you a situation so unique it’s one in a billion? Right off the bat, the trailer is fun. It screams, shouts, and echoes a classic Anand Tiwari humor; for fans who have followed through on Tiwari’s work, this trailer will remind us of all the reasons we love Anand.

In this 2-minute- 57-second trailer, we see a confused Tripti Dimri sitting opposite Neha Dhupia, wondering who the baby’s father is. Cue flashback montages, little fun, and spicey meet-cutes: elaborate dance setups and some tongue-in-cheek jokes. Vicky Kaushal gets his walking out of the water with a toned body hero shot, while Ammy gets his regal strut in. The heroes and love interests discover they will be fathers, thanks to a rare condition.

What follows is delicious chaos, added with a few quips and a clash of the to-be fathers in the show, jam-packed with cricket and Bollywood references. There is even a nod to Katrina Kaif, Vicky’s real-life better half. And a subtle dig towards the end at himself.

The trailer is fun. There are a couple of laugh-out-loud moments, and the trailer explains the conflict without revealing everything. Ultimately, you are left with intrigue and a feel-good moment. Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal’s back-and-forth banter makes it a smooth and quirky watch. For anyone who has wanted to see Ammy and Vicky channel their authentic, nice Punjabi Boys vibe, this trailer will convince you to watch the movie. The reactions of fans in the comments section certify that.

Bad Newz is a comedy extravaganza directed by the multi-hyphenated Anand Tiwari, and it is brought to life by a fresh trio – Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri & Ammy Virk. Doubling down on the frenzy generated by the posters, the upcoming film witnessed a grand trailer launch in the presence of the cast & crew on June 28 in Mumbai. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is slated to release in theatres near you on July 19.

