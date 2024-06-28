Kalki 2898 AD, with its large budget, thrilling action sequences, references to the Mahabharat, and compelling plot is attracting huge numbers of viewers. Prabhas’s fans in particular are thrilled with the reception.

Kalki is a mythological sci-fi movie with a stellar cast. Prabhas stars as Bhairava, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwattama, Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin, and Deepika Padukone as Sumati or SUM-80. Other notable actors include Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, Shobana, Harshith Malgireddy, Rajendra Prasad and Keerthy Suresh (voice-over).

In a refreshing change, Prabhas has ventured into comedy after a long hiatus much to the delight of his fans who remember his humorous roles in films like Bujjigadu and Darling. In Kalki 2898 AD he plays a bounty hunter who has a good sense of humor and excels in the action scenes especially in the climax.

However, it is Amitabh Bachchan who truly stands out in this movie. From the beginning to the end of the film his character is given significant importance. The film opens and closes with his presence and his role is prominently elevated throughout, even overshadowing Prabhas in several action scenes. Amitabh’s character seems designed to showcase his talents and his grand reveal before the interval and key fight scenes in the second half have left the audience in awe. His look, makeup and body language are impressive and he plays a crucial role as the protector of Deepika’s character bridging the Mahabharata elements with the current storyline.

While Prabhas is officially the lead hero, much of the film’s narrative revolves around Amitabh’s character by making him a central figure in the story. This has particularly pleased the North Indian audience who have appreciated the substantial focus on Amitabh.

