Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27, 2024. Nag Ashwin helmed the science-fiction mythological drama, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, Anil George, and many others. The movie received amazing reviews from both critics and the audience.

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is a blend of science fiction and Hindu mythology. It is inspired by the tale of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar ‘Kalki’. In the movie, Amitabh Bachchan plays Ashwatthama, Deepika Padukone plays Sumathi, Prabhas portrays Bhairava, and Kamal Haasan plays Supreme Yaskin. If you are yet to watch the film, you should avoid reading the article as it contains SPOILERS.

Kalki 2898 AD Post Credit Scene Explained

When the Complex learns that Sumathi is pregnant over 150 days, they forcefully try to extract the serum from her body. Later, Sumathi manages to escape from the lab, and with Ashwatthama’s help, she’s taken to Shambala. Bhairava wants to capture her to get 5 million units from the Complex. The doctors at the lab managed to get only one drop of serum from Sumathi’s body.

In Kalki 2898 AD, it is constantly highlighted that Sumathi is bearing ‘god’ in her womb. We learn the power of that serum in the film’s post-credit scene. Counsellor Bani (Anil George) takes the serum to Supreme Yaskin. Yaskin is in a weak state, living on a life support system. He manages to stay alive by injecting himself with the serum from these fertile women.

When Supreme Yaskin injects Sumathi’s serum into his body, his physical appearance completely changes. Yaskin looks powerful and menacing and also lifts the bow, aka Arjuna’s Gandiv. Lord Shiva blessed Arjuna with the bow, and only someone with godly powers can wield it. However, Yaskin has become supremely powerful now. He even tells Counsellor Bani that he will find Sumathi himself.

Thus, the post-credit scene of Kalki 2898 AD hints that Supreme Yaskin will be a significant threat to humanity, considering he’s more powerful now. In the sequel, we might see him looking for Sumathi to kill her or extract more serum. However, Bhairava has kidnapped Sumathi, and he’s taking her to the Complex in exchange for money. Will his mind change in the next part? Will Ashwatthama find out their whereabouts and protect Sumathi? We will get all our answers in the second part.

