Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s glorious contribution to Indian cinema has been unparalleled, but his personal life also made quite a lot of noise along with it. The actor who has been married to actress-politician Jaya Bachchan, was also romantically linked to Rekha, which had grabbed several eyeballs. However, his first girlfriend was said to be a British Airways employee whom he had briefly dated before stepping into the film industry actively.

According to India.com, in an interaction with the Meri Saheli podcast, author and film historian Hanif Zaveri revealed that Amitabh Bachchan’s first relationship was with a woman named Maya who was an employee of British Airways. Hanif revealed that the Kalki 2898 AD actor began a whirlwind romance with the woman when he was also working with the same company. The duo were reportedly madly in love but fate had some other plans.

When Amitabh Bachchan was looking forward to pursuing an acting career in Mumbai, he was staying with his uncle in the latter’s bungalow. However, Maya used to visit the Don actor quite frequently and used to be openly flirtatious with him. Bachchan began to fear that her bold persona would not go down well with his mother, Teji Bachchan.

During this time, Amitabh Bachchan was also about to make his acting debut with the 1969 film, Saat Hindustani. He shared his concerns regarding Maya with Mehmood’s brother Anwar Ali, with whom he was working in the movie. Anwar was quick to call the former pair a mismatch and suggested that Big B part ways with her.

According to the reports, Anwar Ali was quoted as saying, “You won’t be able to spend your life with Maya. It will be difficult for her to fit into the Bachchan family, and as you move forward, more problems will arise’.” This led to Amitabh Bachchan distancing away from her and eventually the duo parted ways.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan fell in love on the sets of the 1972 film Ek Nazar. The couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children, actor Abhishek Bachchan and author-columnist Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

