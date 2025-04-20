Kesari Chapter 2 which was released on April 18, 2025, in the theatres, has won the hearts of the audience and evoked a sense of pain, anger, and patriotism in our hearts. The movie unravels the untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the fight of one man, C Sankaran Nair, against the British Empire. Actress Ananya Panday, who plays lawyer Dilreet Gill in the film, has also been winning several laurels for her performance in the movie.

Ananya Panday plays the colleague of Akshay Kumar’s C Sankaran Nair who encourages him to wage a fight against the British Empire. Fans are in awe of the resilience and determination that she has showcased in her performance. Be it her powerful dialogues or authentic look, the audience feels that nobody other than her would have done justice to this role.

Be it the scene wherein she interrogates a fake witness planted by the British Empire to divert the case or the part wherein she gives it back to a British reporter for questioning her being a female lawyer, Ananya Panay shines in every scene in the film. Fans also observed that Kesari Chapter 2 shows her in a completely new avatar. Contrary to her feminine or girl-next-door roles in Call Me Bae or Student Of The Year 2, Kesari Chapter 2 has her playing a woman with a heart of steel, going against the British Empire.

Appreciation tweet for #AnanyaPanday the actress, she has been heavily trolled for being a star kid but the performance she has put in the film #KesariChapter2 deserves only appreciation. pic.twitter.com/9S5Ihq6XKm — 𝙍𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙤 (@iromeostark) April 20, 2025

Kesari Chapter 2 has emerged as one of the most memorable performances of Ananya Panday. Fans are also lauding director Karan Singh Tyagi for bringing the stories of unsung heroes like C Sankaran Nair and Dilreet Gill to light. The film also stars R Madhavan and Amit Sial in the lead roles. This has left us waiting to be surprised by Panday in her further performances.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Preity Zinta’s Throwback Interview Of Staying Away From Married Men Goes Viral, Fans Say “I Wish Rekha & Sridevi Watched This..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News