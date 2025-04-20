The historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2 is enjoying a lot of buzz in India and overseas. It has clocked the biggest opening for Akshay Kumar in North America in the post-Covid era. Yes, even higher than Sky Force! Scroll below for the day 1 update!

North America Box Office Collection

As per Nishit Shaw, Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial has earned $263K in the USA/ Canada markets. This is only the second time an Akshay Kumar film has crossed the $200K mark after OMG 2. In fact, his previous highest grosser is Sky Force, which had accumulated $108K on its opening day.

With 143% higher collections, Kesari Chapter 2 is the highest opening for Akshay Kumar in North America in the post-Covid era. This is a good sign, and it seems the superstar is finally regaining faith in the overseas circuits.

Take a look at the top Akshay Kumar openers in North America (post-covid):

Kesari Chapter 2: $263K OMG 2: $218K Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: $111K Sky Force: $108K Mission Raniganj: $38.4K Sarfira: $36.5K Khel Khel Mein: $34.1K

Worldwide Box Office

On day 1, Kesari Chapter 2 accumulated 15 crore gross at the worldwide box office. It earned 7.84 crore net in India. At the overseas box office, it remained much better than Akshay Kumar’s recent films, minting 5.75 crore gross.

More about Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, R Madhavan, Regina Cassandra, Amit Sial, and Masaba Gupta, among others. The historical courtroom drama is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar portrays C Sankaran Nair. It is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

It was released in theatres worldwide on April 18, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

