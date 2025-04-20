The ‘Good Friday’ has been outshined by a successful Saturday as Kesari Chapter 2 has finally clocked the double-digit mark. The word-of-mouth has been positive, and the footfalls are visibly improving at the ticket window. Check out the day 2 box office collections!

Shows good growth!

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer made a fair start at the box office, minting 7.84 crores. It has shown 28.57% growth in the last 24 hours. The official figures are out; Kesari Chapter 2 has accumulated 10.08 crores net on day 2 in India.

After starting the day with an occupancy of 11.68%, Kesari Chapter 2 witnessed impressive trends, as footfalls went as high as 42% during the night shows. West Bengal, Nizam, and the Central Belt are among the best-performing circuits. Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial also showcased a jump in Kerala, the native place of C Sankaran Nair.

The total two days of Kesari Chapter 2 now stands at 17.92 crores.

Kesari Chapter 2 vs top Bollywood grossers of 2025

In only two days, Akshay Kumar’s film crushed the lifetime of Sohum Shah’s Crazxy to become the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025:

Chaava: 614.71 crores* Sky Force: 134.93 crores Sikandar: 129.47 crores* Jaat: 70 crores* The Diplomat: 40.21 crores* Deva – 33.97 crores Emergency – 20.48 crores Fateh – 18.87 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 17.92 crores Crazxy – 14.03 crores

Kesari Chapter 2 has thrown Badass Ravi Kumar (13.78 crores) out of the top 10. It is set to witness another good jump today and will surpass Fateh and Emergency like a cakewalk to hold the #7 spot.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 23: Last 6 Days But Only 58% Budget Recovery – Officially Misses The ‘Success’ Tag!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News