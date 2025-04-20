The ‘Good Friday’ has been outshined by a successful Saturday as Kesari Chapter 2 has finally clocked the double-digit mark. The word-of-mouth has been positive, and the footfalls are visibly improving at the ticket window. Check out the day 2 box office collections!
Shows good growth!
Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer made a fair start at the box office, minting 7.84 crores. It has shown 28.57% growth in the last 24 hours. The official figures are out; Kesari Chapter 2 has accumulated 10.08 crores net on day 2 in India.
After starting the day with an occupancy of 11.68%, Kesari Chapter 2 witnessed impressive trends, as footfalls went as high as 42% during the night shows. West Bengal, Nizam, and the Central Belt are among the best-performing circuits. Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial also showcased a jump in Kerala, the native place of C Sankaran Nair.
The total two days of Kesari Chapter 2 now stands at 17.92 crores.
Kesari Chapter 2 vs top Bollywood grossers of 2025
In only two days, Akshay Kumar’s film crushed the lifetime of Sohum Shah’s Crazxy to become the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.
Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025:
- Chaava: 614.71 crores*
- Sky Force: 134.93 crores
- Sikandar: 129.47 crores*
- Jaat: 70 crores*
- The Diplomat: 40.21 crores*
- Deva – 33.97 crores
- Emergency – 20.48 crores
- Fateh – 18.87 crores
- Kesari Chapter 2 – 17.92 crores
- Crazxy – 14.03 crores
Kesari Chapter 2 has thrown Badass Ravi Kumar (13.78 crores) out of the top 10. It is set to witness another good jump today and will surpass Fateh and Emergency like a cakewalk to hold the #7 spot.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
