Crazxy has officially completed one month of its theatrical run and concluded its box office journey. After the massive success of the Tumbbad re-release, Sohum Shah starrer enjoyed a good pre-release hype. The overall earnings have been fair, but unfortunately, it is a losing affair! Scroll below for the closing collections.

Final Box Office Update!

Crazxy began its box office journey on a slow note, clocking the second-lowest opening in Bollywood. It earned 1.10 crores on its first day, and the only film below it is Superboys Of Malegaon, which arrived on the same day and minted only 0.50 crores.

Sohum Shah’s starrer has ended its box office run with a total box office collection of 14.03 crores. This is fair, given the multiple roadblocks, including Chhaava, that dominated the ticket windows for a long time. However, Crazxy is a losing affair, as it could not recover its budget.

10th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025

Crazxy has managed to achieve one big milestone. It is the tenth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. However, the celebrations are short-lived, as Salman Khan’s Sikandar will soon throw it out of the list.

Check out the top 10 Hindi grossers of 2025 below:

Chhaava- 602.01 crores Sky Force- 134.93 crores Game Changer (Hindi)- 37.47 crores Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release)- 35.55 crores Deva- 33.97 crores The Diplomat- 29.06 crores Emergency– 20.48 crores YJHD (re-release)- 22.04 crores Fateh- 18.87 crores Crazxy: 14.03 crores

Beats 5 Bollywood films of 2025

Girish Kohli’s directorial has surpassed the lifetime collections of as many as 5 Bollywood films. It has left behind Superboys Of Malegaon (4.26 crores*), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.19 crores*), Badass Ravi Kumar (13.78 crores), Loveyapa (7.69 crores) and Azaad (7.61 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Day 2: Despite 44% Drop, Beats Officer On Duty To Become #1 Malayalam Film Of 2025

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News