Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s collaboration L2: Empuraan recorded a huge opening at the Indian box office. The pre-release buzz was massive, but the word-of-mouth isn’t very favorable, leading to a visible drop in collections. Check out the latest update on day 2.

L2: Empuraan earned 21 crores on its opening day in the domestic circuit. It recorded the 6th highest day 1 collection of 2025 and missed beating Sankranthiki Vasthunam by only two crores. On Friday, Mohanlal starrer added 11.75 crores more to its kitty. The action thriller has suffered a 44% drop compared to its Thursday earnings.

The 2-day total of L2: Empuraan concludes at 32.75 crores net. It is now the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Yes, you heard that right. The action thriller has unlocked the massive milestone within 48 hours of its big release!

Beats Officer On Duty

Kunchacko Boban starrer Officer On Duty was the #1 Malayalam grosser of 2025, with collections of 31.56 crores* in over a month. Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s directorial has now surpassed it with a considerable gap in only two days.

Check out the 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025 below (Indian collections):

L2: Empuraan: 32.75 crores (2 days) Officer On Duty: 31.56 crores* Rekhachithram: 27 crores Identity: 10.29 crores Ponman: 10.15 crores

It is now to be seen how far Mohanlal starrer goes in its lifetime run. The negative reviews are visibly impacting the footfall. The action thriller is made on a staggering budget of 180 crores, so the stakes are definitely high. The March 27, 2025 release will enjoy the Eid holidays starting tomorrow, which will also boost the earnings.

*denotes estimates; final figures awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

