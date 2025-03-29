Sikandar is the next big box office affair in Bollywood. Salman Khan has collaborated with AR Murugadoss and Rashmika Mandanna for a masala entertainer. Unfortunately, the pre-release hype is dwindling, leading to an underwhelming advance booking. Check out the pre-sales 24 hours before the big release!

Only 48% growth

As per the latest update as of 10 AM, Sikandar has registered advance booking of 6 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). It has witnessed a surge of 48% in the last 24 hours, but that’s hardly any growth for a Salman Khan film. Tomorrow is the big release, and it should have ideally crossed or reached close to Chhaava (13.85 crores gross), but even the 10 crore mark is questionable at this point.

Around 1.92 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation. Maharashtra and Delhi are the best-performing states. Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana, and Rajasthan have the probability of clocking ticket sales worth 50 lakhs each ahead of the theatrical release.