Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar is releasing on Eid, one of the biggest box office feasts. The initial promos have received a good response, but the advance booking collections are still not upto the mark. It is way behind Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava two days before the release. Scroll below for the latest update on day 1.

No sigh of relief!

Needless to say, the pace is far from what one expects from a Salman Khan film. As per the latest update by Sacnilk, Sikandar has made advance booking sales of 4.05 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) as of 10 AM today. It has witnessed only 22% growth in the last 20 hours.

Around 1.38 lakh tickets have been sold across the nation. Delhi is currently the best-performing state, followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. It is yet to pick up the desired momentum. Sikandar is only two days away from the big release, and things don’t look good at the moment!

Sikandar vs Bollywood releases of 2025

Salman Khan starrer has managed to surpass the final pre-sales of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (3.82 crore gross) by a small margin. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava had registered advance booking of 5.85 crore gross (excluding blocked seats), two days before the release. This means the Eid 2025 release is lagging by 31%.

Chhaava witnessed a massive surge during the last 48 hours of advance booking for day 1. It had sold tickets worth 13.85 crores ahead of its big release. Sikandar will need a jump of 242% to reach that stage, which looks impossible at the current pace.

Sikandar vs Tiger 3

Salman Khan’s last theatrical release, Tiger 3, registered pre-sales of 23 crores gross. In less than 2 years, it looks like the superstar’s star power has witnessed a huge dent. Despite favorable pre-release buzz, there’s no conversion so far.

