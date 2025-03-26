Salman Khan’s Sikandar is just four days away from hitting the big screen. The recently released trailer has received mostly favorable reactions from the viewers, pushing the bar of expectations for day 1. Currently, the magnum opus is touted to be Salman’s biggest opener at the Indian box office, but the task isn’t that easy as advance booking numbers are not backing it up. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Day 1 advance booking of Sikandar

As of 12 pm IST, the upcoming Bollywood action thriller has sold tickets worth 2.70 crore gross in India for day 1 (excluding blocked seats). It includes a sale of 90K+ tickets. Out of this, Maharashtra has contributed ticket sales worth 60 lakh gross. Delhi UT has contributed 59 lakh gross. Among cities, Delhi-NCR is at the top with 58 lakh gross, followed by Mumbai’s 43 lakh gross.

So far, around 7,300 shows have been allotted for Sikandar. The final count is expected to be much above the 15,000 mark. Speaking about the advance booking response, the film is faring decently but needs to pace up its game for a big start.

Sikandar VS Tiger 3 in pre-sales

Salman Khan’s last theatrical release, Tiger 3, registered a record-breaking opening for the superstar. With Sikandar, Salman is expected to register his career-best start. However, as far as day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office is concerned, the upcoming biggie is lagging behind by a huge margin.

For the unversed, Tiger 3 closed its opening day advance booking at 23 crore gross. If a comparison is made, Sikandar lags with 88.26% less pre-sales. It seems that Tiger 3 will remain unbeaten in pre-sales, which is understood as it had the brand value of the Tiger series and the factor of Spy Universe.

Sikandar needs to up its game quickly, as expectations are very high. Being a Sunday release, one expects it to open at 50 crore net, and for such a start, the advance booking needs to be excellent.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

