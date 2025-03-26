It has been only 48 hours, and Salman Khan’s Sikandar has started roaring at the box office already, and the ticket pre-sales of the action film on BMS is a testimony to the same! In two days, the total advance ticket sales of the film on BMS stands at 44.16K, and it might enter the top 10 ticket pre-sales of 2025 tomorrow itself!

Salman Khan Ready To Axe Akshay Kumar?

While the first day of the advance booking was a limited booking day with only 5.72K sold tickets on BMS, Salman Khan channeled his inner beast on day 2, and in two days, the total ticket sales of his Eid film had already registered 29.7% of the total ticket pre-sales of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force!

Sikandar Box Office Ticket Sales

On the second day of its advance booking on BMS, Sikandar took a massive jump of 571% from day 1, registering 38.44K ticket sales on March 25, Tuesday! It will be further on day 3 of advance booking, that is, Wednesday, March 26.

Here is the two-day breakdown of ticket pre-sales of Salman Khan’s film on BMS.

24 March: 5.72K

25 March: 38.44K

Total: 44.16K

Soon To Enter Top 10

Salman Khan‘s Sikandar will not take much time to enter the list of top 10 ticket pre-sales of Hindi films of 2024 – 25 on BMS. Currently, it is 75K tickets away from axe the 10th film, Yudhra, which sold 119.9K tickets in advance. However, it would be interesting to see if Stree 2 finally loses its position after so many days or if it will continue to rule at number 1.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Hindi Films of 2025 on BMS.

Stree 2: 926.43K Chhaava: 776.6K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 568.3K Singham Again: 420.7K Fighter: 307K Mr & Mrs Mahi: 211K* Shaitaan: 159K Article 370: 155.3K Sky Force: 148K** Yudhra: 119.9K

** 49K tickets at discounted rates

* tickets at Rs 99

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

