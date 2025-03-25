Thalapathy Vijay will be seen on the big screens for the last time, and fans are emotional. His 69th and ultimate film is Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. It is slated to hit the theatres on Pongal 2026 and will witness a box office clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. But whose star power will outshine? Scroll below for a detailed comparison of their last 3 films.

Sivakarthikeyan at the box office

In 2024, Sivakarthikeyan won hearts and minted massive moolah with his biographical action war drama. Unfortunately, it failed to garner the ‘hit’ verdict due to its massive budget of 120 crores. Interestingly, he was also a part of Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time in a cameo role. His last two films before that were Ayalaan and Maaveeran.

Check out the box office collections of Sivakarthikeyan’s last 3 theatrical releases (India):

Amaran (2024): 219.94 crores (plus)

(plus) Ayalaan (2024): 49.50 crores (losing)

(losing) Maaveeran (2023): 53.53 crores (hit)

Total:322.97 crores

Thalapathy Vijay at the box office

Thalapathy Vijay’s penultimate film, The GOAT, made a lot of noise. It enjoyed huge pre-release buzz but failed to impress the audience with its content. Before that, he was seen in Leo and Varisu.

Below are the collections of Thalapathy Vijay’s last 3 films at the Indian box office:

The Greatest of All Time (2024): 257.24 crores (flop)

(flop) Leo (2023): 342 crores (blockbuster)

(blockbuster) Varisu (2023): 178.80 crores (superhit)

Total: 778.04 crores

Jana Nayagan VS Parasakthi

Thalapathy Vijay is clearly dominating Sivakarthikeyan with almost 140% higher combined collections from his last 3 films. Jana Nayagan will also mark his last film before he enters politics, which means fans will leave no stone unturned to make it a blockbuster at the box office.

There is a high chance that Parasakthi will be toppled at the box office on Pongal 2026. Cine-goers are already pissed as they feel Vijay deserves a solo release in his last theatrical outing. It is now to be seen whether any of the films change their release date.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

