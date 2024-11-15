Amaran, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, has turned out to be a big commercial success. It came at the right time when big Kollywood projects underperformed at the worldwide box office. As per the latest development, it is moving ahead at a good pace despite Kanguva’s arrival, and soon, it’ll be entering the 300-crore club. Let’s find out where it actually stands after spending 15 days in theatres!

The Kollywood biographical action drama performed exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu, and even regions like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala provided strong support. Considering the positive reception among the audience, this biggie managed to retain a good showcasing in front of a magnum opus like Kanguva.

Both in India and overseas, Amaran witnessed an impact of Suriya’s Kanguva, still it held on to its ground well. Showing a minimal drop, the film earned 3.25 crores yesterday and closed its two-week run at 172.45 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 203.49 crores gross after including taxes.

In overseas, Amaran has amassed an impressive 75 crores gross in 15 days. Combining this with the Indian gross, the total at the worldwide box office stands at 278.49 crores gross. This is a solid comeback punch by Sivakarthikeyan, who saw a setback earlier this year with Ayalaan. For the unversed, Ayalaan earned 76.41 crores gross globally, and now, Siva scored 264.46% higher collection with his latest release.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Amaran:

India net- 172.45 crores

India gross- 203.49 crores

Overseas gross- 75 crores

Worldwide gross- 278.49 crores

As Kanguva has faced an outright rejection, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer has an opportunity to earn more moolah. It’ll be interesting to see how far it goes after entering the 300-crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates! Also, check out the Kollywood box office verdicts of 2024.

Must Read: Bloody Beggar Box Office Collection (15 Days): Kavin Starrer Might Wrap Up Below 10 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News