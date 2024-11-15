The Kavin starrer black comedy Tamil film Bloody Beggar has been struggling to perform at the box office. The movie seems to be facing a stiff competition from films like Amaran, Bagheera, and Lucky Baskhar. On its 15th day, it is yet to reach the 10 crore target. Let us take a look at its box office performance.

Bloody Beggar Box Office Collection Day 15

On its 15th day, the movie’s day-wise collection further witnessed a drop. It earned 0.01 crore which was a further decrease from its 14-day day-wise collection, wherein it had earned 0.05 crore. The India net total collection of the movie now comes to 7.97 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 9.40 crore. By now, the movie should have at least crossed the 15 crore target but it is yet to cross the 10 crore bracket. With the day-wise collection being reduced drastically now, it is highly likely that the movie might wrap up below the 10 crore target.

Things seem bleak for the Kavin starrer as of now. With the release of the Suriya starrer Kanguva on November 14, it will get even more tough for the movie to have a stronghold at the box office. It has also opened to mixed reviews from the critics and masses alike. Hence, there is also a lack of positive word of mouth, which would have otherwise been a little beneficial for the film.

Bloody Beggar’s OTT Release

With the Kavin starrer having a dull performance at the box office, it is now gearing up for its OTT release. Bloody Beggar will be released on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie will reportedly be released on November 29, 2024.

