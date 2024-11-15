Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya Earns 25% More Than His Biggest Opener

Kanguva starrer Suriya is performing way below expectations at the box office, but despite the film opening low considering the hype it was riding on, it has managed to claim the top spot in the list of biggest openers of Suriya. This hints it might pick up pace at the box office over the weekend.

Kanguva Box Office Collection Day 1

The high-octane action film has managed to secure 22 crore at the box office on its opening day. This includes almost 3.25 crore net collection from the Hindi belt, 13.65 crore with Tamil and 5 crore from the Telugu versions!

25% Higher Opening At The Box Office

Suriya has managed to surpass his biggest opening day collection, which was claimed by Singam 3’s 17.6 crore. Now, Suriya’s biggie has surpassed Singam 3’s number by 25%, bringing an opening day collection of 22 crore net in India.

Here are Suriya’s top 5 opening films at the box office.

Kanguva: 22 crore Singam 3: 17.6 crore Anjaan: 15.10 crore NGK: 14.40 crore Masss : 12.50 crore

Fails To Beat 3 Major Records

While Kanguva has claimed the top spot as Suriya’s biggest opening, it has still failed to beat three major records at the box office despite the hype. Check them out.

Fails To Enter Top 5 Ticket Sales On BMS On Day 1

On the opening day, Kanguva registered a ticket sales of 247K on the opening day on BMS failing to beat Dhanush’s Raayan at number 5.

Here are the top 5 ticket sales of 2024’s Kollywood films on the first day on BMS.

The Greatest Of All Time: 580K Amaran: 480K Vettaiyan: 474K Indian 2: 410K Raayan: 273K

Fails To Enter Even In Top 10 Tamil Nadu Openings

The Suriya starrer has managed to earn 13.75 crore at the box office. It has been mounted on a massive budget of 300 crore and has failed to enter the list of the biggest Tamil Nadu openings.

Check out the top 5 Tamil Nadu openings at the box office.

Beast: 35 crore Leo: 34 crore Sarkar: 31.75 crore The Greatest Of All Time: 30.50 crore Valimai: 28.05 crore

Fails To Enter The Top 3 Kollywood Openings Of 2024

Interestingly, the top 3 biggest openings of 2024 are not successful films. Kanguva failed to beat Kamal Haasan‘s Indian 2’ opening day number to at least enter the top 3 biggest Kollywood openers of 2024 in India.

Check out the top 5 openings registered by Kollywood Films in India in 2024.

The Greatest Of All Time: 45 crore Vettaiyan: 32 crore Indian 2: 26 crore Kanguva: 22 crore Aamran: 21.80 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

