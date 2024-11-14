After much anticipation, Kanguva is finally here for the world to experience. Suriya has put in double the effort as he stars in dual roles in the epic fantasy action drama. The early reviews are out, and they have been mixed so far. While we wait for more updates, let’s check out how much the leading actor, Bobby Deol, and the other star cast members have been paid in salary. Scroll below for details!

Kanguva Budget

Multiple online reports state that producers Studio Green and UV Creations spent a whopping 300 crores+ to create Kanguva. Interestingly, around 15.66% of the estimated budget went to Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani combined in paychecks.

Suriya salary for Kanguva

Suriya was reportedly paid a sum of 50 crores+ for his last film, Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The South Indian actor has witnessed a huge surge in popularity in mainstream cinema in recent years. He seems to have undergone a salary cut to support Siva’s directorial.

For Kanguva, Suriya has reportedly taken home a remuneration of 39 crores. This means he’s witnessed at least a 22% decrease in his paycheck.

Bobby Deol salary for Kanguva

Bobby Deol is the new favorite of directors even since he knocked it out of the park with his performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He reportedly charged a sum of 4-5 crores for his 2023 Bollywood blockbuster.

Bobby Deol seems humble about his newfound success. He’s charging a fee of 5 crores for Suriya’s film, which is almost the same as Animal and Thalapathy 69.

Disha Patani salary

Bollywood diva Disha Patani has seen an impressive hike in her paycheck since her last success, Kalki 2898 AD. She is getting paid a remuneration of 3 crores, 50% higher than what she charged for Prabhas’ magnum opus.

It is also to be noted that both Bobby Deol and Disha Patani are making their Tamil debut with Kanguva. We must say they have set a huge bar for themselves in South Indian cinema.

The details of Natarajan Subramaniam and other actors’ salary for Kanguva has not been revealed.

