Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead role, has been a topic of discussion for the last few days. It has been in the making for quite some time now, and the makers have done a good job of promoting their magnum opus. It is learned that the film is one of the most expensive projects in the history of Kollywood, and makers claim it to be a memorable big-screen experience. Amid this, let’s find out if the biggie has lived up to its hype in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office!

Directed by Siva, the Kollywood epic fantasy has finally arrived in theatres across the nation. In India, it is released in five Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, and has managed to secure a solid show count despite Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran performing brilliantly in Tamil Nadu and other regions.

Enjoying a decent buzz across the nation, Kanguva amassed 10.95 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through day 1 advance booking before the first show started today. It came through a sale of over 6.39 lakh tickets at the Indian box office. This is a good number in general, but considering the scale of the project, it is much lower than expected.

In terms of show count, Kanguva has secured over 11,200 shows in India. The business is mainly driven by Tamil Nadu, where the film has sold tickets worth 5.45 crores gross for day 1 through advance booking. It is followed by Kerala and Karnataka, with 2.08 crores gross and 1.10 crores gross, respectively. Among cities, Chennai is performing best, and it sold tickets worth 2.28 crores gross for day 1 in advance.

Meanwhile, with a gross of 10.95 crores, Kanguva registered the fifth-highest opening day pre-sales for a Kollywood film in 2024. It surpassed Raayan’s 5.31 crore gross.

Take a look at the top 5 opening day pre-sales of Kollywood at the Indian box office in 2024:

The Greatest Of All Time – 28.90 crores Vettaiyan – 18.26 crores Amaran – 12.08 crores Indian 2 – 11.20 crores Kanguva – 10.95 crores

