Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Box Office (12 Days): Kartik Aaryan Needs 44 Crore More To Crush Every Single Cop Universe Film

Kartik Aaryan is only 1 crore away to enter 350 crore club and then it would be an altogether new race to reach the 400 crore club. In the meanwhile, he has lessened the gap between him and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again at the worldwide box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Worldwide Box Office

In 12 days, the horror comedy has earned 349.68 crore and Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe biggie has earned 351.97 crore. In fact, both films, stand above and below each other in the list of highest grossing Hindi films worldwide.

Kartik Aaryan’s Highest Grosser

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is Kartik Aaryan’s highest-grossing film worldwide, and from here, it would be a race between him and Ajay Devgn about who breaks various records first and surpasses other superstar films. While horror comedy currently stands at number 35 on the list of highest Bollywood grossers worldwide, BB 3 stands at number 36.

How Far Is Top 30?

The 30th spot in this list is owned by Hrithik Roshan‘s Krish 3 with 374 crore. But if both the Diwali releases need to enter the top 30, they also need to kick Salman Khan’s Kick at number 29 with 377 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s Next Record

Kartik Aaryan’s film needs 44 crore more to surpass every single Cop Universe film, but it would be possible only if Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again slows down henceforth and Kartik reaches Simmba’s 393 crore faster and quicker than Singham threequel!

Here is the 11-day breakdown of the film at the box office.

India net: 226.56 crore

India gross: 267.34 crore

Overseas gross: 82.34 crore

Worldwide gross: 349.68 crore

