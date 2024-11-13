Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is having a dream run at the box office, making a wide gap with Singham Again and raking high in numbers as much as it can. In 12 days, the film stands at a total collection of 226.56 crore, refusing to surrender even on a weekday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 12

On the 12th day, November 12, the second Tuesday, the horror comedy earned 4.40 crore at the box office. This was a one crore drop from the previous day, Monday. However, it does not matter much since the film has maintained its pace.

Very Close To Surpass BB 1 + BB 2

The total collection of the 12-day run of the Anees Bazmee film stands at 226.56 crore, and it stands very close to beating the cumulative total of part 1 and part 2 of the franchise starring Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, respectively. The two previous films of the franchise earned 50 crore and 185.57 crore, 235.57 crore cumulatively.

Kartik Aaryan’s Salary VS Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office

The young superstar has been paid almost 45 crore for the film, and he has delivered 402% more with the 12-day box office collection, making every crore he charged worth it owing to the returns he has been seeding with the horror-comedy.

Here is the 11-day breakdown of the film at the box office.

Week 1: 168.86 crore

2nd Friday: 12.40 crore

2nd Saturday: 17.40 crore

2nd Sunday: 18.10 crore

2nd Monday: 5.40 crore

2nd Tuesday: 4.40 crore

Total: 226.56 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa Re-Release Box Office (USA): Allu Arjun Starrer To Finally Hit The 25 Crore Milestone? Release Date & All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News