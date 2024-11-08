After a series of setbacks, Varun Tej is set to entertain audiences with his latest film, Matka, which will be released on the 14th of this month. Despite facing stiff competition from other major releases like Kanguva, the producers are confident that the film will make its mark.

Directed by Karuna Kumar, this gangster drama follows Varun Tej’s journey as he evolves into a don across four different phases of life. The trailer has received positive feedback, and fans are optimistic. They are seeing the collaboration with Meenakshi Chaudhary, who gained attention through Lucky Baskhar, and music by GV Prakash Kumar as good omens for the film’s success.

Amid the buzz around Matka, there is also strong speculation about Varun Tej’s next project. Reports indicate that he has agreed to work with director Merlapaka Gandhi. Although there were early rumors about this collaboration, it has now been confirmed that the project’s final script met expectations. This new film is said to be a unique blend of horror and comedy set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema.

While Merlapaka Gandhi’s early hits, Venkatadri Express and Express Raja, earned him recognition, his later projects, such as Krishnarjuna Yuddham, Maestro, and Like Share Subscribe, did not perform as well. However, his OTT film Ek Mini Katha was a notable success.

The fact that Varun Tej has decided to collaborate with Gandhi suggests that the director has crafted a compelling story this time. Varun is determined to bounce back strongly with Matka. His experimental ventures after the success of Gaddalakonda Ganesh made him feel distanced from mainstream hits. Director Karuna Kumar, who also faced challenges with previous flops, stands to benefit if Matka succeeds. The success of the movie will make it a potential win for both the actor and the director.

If Matka becomes a hit, it could signify a fresh chapter for Varun Tej. The actor recently began a new phase in his life by marrying Lavanya Tripathi. Fans believe that success in his professional life could align with the good fortune brought by this new personal milestone.

