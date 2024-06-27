The shooting of Varun Tej’s upcoming film Matka that promises an authentic retro experience for the audience is currently underway in Hyderabad with key scenes involving the lead cast being filmed.

The production team has built enormous sets to recreate the city of Vizag. This single schedule which is critical for the film will last for 35 days and is said to cost about 15 crores. The filmmakers aim to transport viewers back to the era in which the story is set. A making-of video reveals the extensive pre-production work that went into the movie.

The video also provides glimpses of Varun Tej in various looks. One scene features him in a black tuxedo suit looking stylish as the camera pans towards him. Another shot reveals the crew members building the stage for the film. The video showcases production designers and the art department meticulously working on creating the world of Matka.

Towards the end, the video shows Varun Tej arriving on set in a retro outfit, with Meenakshi Chaudhary also seen walking with a spot boy. The video concludes with the text “Shoot in Progress” and the title card of the film.

More About Matka

Matka is set in the late 1950s, a time when gambling became popular in many prestigious cities. Varun Tej’s character is based on Ratan Khatri known as the original Matka King who gained fame by introducing many illegal gambling operations and eventually becoming a prominent figure in the gambling world.

The film features a talented cast including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nora Fatehi, Naveen Chandra, Kishore Kumar G., Ajay Ghosh and Vijay Ramaraju in significant roles. It is directed by Karuna Kumar known for his work in Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya. The movie is produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner of Vyra Entertainment. Matka will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

