Telugu actor Varun Tej, who was last seen in the comedy film ‘F3: Fun and Frustration’, is set to engage the audience with his upcoming riveting crime drama set in the 1980s and 1990s.

Directed by the talented Karuna Kumar, the yet-to-be-titled film will transport audiences back in time into the gritty world of crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actor, who is currently juggling multiple projects, including the high-octane aviation thriller with Sony Pictures International Productions, will also undergo physical transformation for his part, as per the sources.

With Varun Tej’s track record of delivering powerful performances and Karuna Kumar’s directorial prowess, this crime drama holds great promise for both the actor and the Telugu film industry.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej has wrapped up ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ in Budapest. The project is a fast-paced action-thriller.

Varun Tej, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with ‘VT13’ opposite Manushi Chillar, was recently spotted in Mumbai in a completely new look and seemed like it is from his upcoming project. He did not clarify aat the time if this look is from his ‘VT 13’ or another upcoming project. Varun Tej is known for films such as ‘Kanche’, ‘Fidaa’, ‘Tholi Prema’ and ‘Gaddalakonda Ganesh’.

Opening up about his new look curated by celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim, Varun Tej said: “It was a wonderful experience to be in Mumbai and meet some of my fans. I am overwhelmed by all the love that I have been receiving and can’t wait to take my audiences by surprise very soon.”

‘VT13’ is a bilingual Telugu-Hindi action drama based on the Indian Air Force. Varun Tej essays the part of an Air Force pilot in the film.

Must Read: ‘Major’ Adivi Sesh Meets Ex President Ram Nath Kovind Ahead Of The Film’s First Anniversary- See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News